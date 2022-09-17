Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,200,637.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $267,440.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $264,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00.

Trupanion Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.