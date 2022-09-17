Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$36.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRQ. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$40.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

