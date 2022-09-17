TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $307,337.98 and $48,230.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000447 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,813,653,302 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe..”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

