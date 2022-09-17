Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
See Also
