Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $2,566,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.