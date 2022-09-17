Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,232,000 after buying an additional 298,080 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

