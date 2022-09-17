Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 4,167 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

