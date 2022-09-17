Ubex (UBEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $229,426.43 and $13.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00091999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00081834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00021639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007985 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.