Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Tops $1.45 Million

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $532.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,101.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00171171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00287508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00755146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00610478 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00261109 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

