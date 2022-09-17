UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.60 ($2.65) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on O2D. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Trading Down 4.9 %

ETR:O2D opened at €2.37 ($2.42) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.70. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77.

Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

