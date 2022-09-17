UBS Group Begins Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ball to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.
Ball Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of BALL stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Ball has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
