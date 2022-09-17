UBS Group Begins Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ball to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Ball has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.