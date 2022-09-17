UBS Group Lowers CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Price Target to $11.00

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.37% from the stock’s current price.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $610.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CareMax has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CareMax by 441.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,736 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 21.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after buying an additional 1,522,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 282.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 711,941 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 345.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

