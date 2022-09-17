UBS Group Upgrades Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to “Neutral”

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.00.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.78. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.16.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

