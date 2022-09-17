UCoin (UCOIN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,411.00

UCoin (UCOIN) traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One UCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UCoin has a market capitalization of $16,874.83 and approximately $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 317.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.80 or 0.97755476 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00101283 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00835372 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UCoin Coin Profile
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UCoin Coin Trading
