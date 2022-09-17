UGAS Price Down 3% Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. UGAS has a total market cap of $178,664.08 and $87,511.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065125 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00077791 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.