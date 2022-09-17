Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $418.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

