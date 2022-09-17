Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.49 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $121.49 million and approximately $930,103.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00610705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00261449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00050646 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

