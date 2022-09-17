UMA (UMA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.07 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00012909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $178.11 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 coins and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

