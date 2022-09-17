UniDex (UNIDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,552.00

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, UniDex has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UniDex coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00005896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniDex has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $10,552.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UniDex Profile

UniDex’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. The official website for UniDex is tronx.online. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

