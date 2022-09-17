Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.16 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $32.16 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $7.12 or 0.00035838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00091616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00082851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008018 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

