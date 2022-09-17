UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $170.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.81. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.95. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $227.07.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 79.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.