UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $170.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.81. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

