UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Cap of $13.88 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded up 85.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 88.3% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and $109.81 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,101.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064998 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00077750 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

