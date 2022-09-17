Uniswap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62.29 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $5.99 or 0.00029896 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and $62.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Peony (PNY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Uniswap Coin Profile
Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.
Buying and Selling Uniswap
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
