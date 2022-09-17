Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) Price Down 22% This Week

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unit Protocol Duck has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Unit Protocol Duck has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $26,075.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00024707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00286879 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001101 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002447 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Profile

DUCK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unit Protocol Duck’s official website is unit.xyz. The official message board for Unit Protocol Duck is medium.com/@unitprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

