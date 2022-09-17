United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $286.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.79 and its 200-day moving average is $300.80. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

