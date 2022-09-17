Unitrade Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $696,753.39 and $39,609.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

