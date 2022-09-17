Unlock Protocol (UDT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $431,038.95

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $9.63 or 0.00048215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $431,038.95 and $15,514.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00058619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065553 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077694 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Profile

Unlock Protocol (CRYPTO:UDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

