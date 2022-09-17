UnMarshal Price Reaches $0.0623 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 9% against the dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $442,034.50 and approximately $370,065.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s launch date was March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnMarshal is unmarshal.io.

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

