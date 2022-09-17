Uno Re Market Capitalization Achieves $2.85 Million (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Uno Re has a market cap of $2.85 million and $91,924.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uno Re coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uno Re has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uno Re alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.17 or 0.00604882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00261877 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Uno Re Profile

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uno Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uno Re and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.