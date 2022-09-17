Uno Re Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Uno Re coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Uno Re has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $405,779.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uno Re has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,860.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.00607835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00261161 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00050273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Uno Re Coin Profile

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

