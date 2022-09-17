Uptrennd 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $37,499.57 and approximately $56.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

