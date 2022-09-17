UREEQA Achieves Market Cap of $533,821.71 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $533,821.71 and approximately $245.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.07 or 0.17824868 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00102917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00823808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s launch date was March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UREEQA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

