Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $15.40

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $15.88. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $634.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.2145 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties



Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

