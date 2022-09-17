USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004660 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $104.37 million and $255,557.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

