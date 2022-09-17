UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USER. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

UserTesting Trading Down 6.1 %

USER opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. UserTesting has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $15.98.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

