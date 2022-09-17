Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 64,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

VLO stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.