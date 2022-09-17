Validity (VAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00008629 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Coinary Token (CYT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,667,980 coins and its circulating supply is 4,662,579 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

