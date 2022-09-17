Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $232.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

