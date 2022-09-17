Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.