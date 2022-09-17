Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $185.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

