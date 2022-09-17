Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,260 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

