Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Volume Hits $206.00

Veil (VEIL) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Veil has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $342,806.34 and $206.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00269757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133360 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00047663 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000474 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.