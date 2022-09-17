Venus Market Capitalization Achieves $55.43 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00022632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $55.43 million and $1.72 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

