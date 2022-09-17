Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

VRNT stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -161.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after purchasing an additional 226,481 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

