Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) President Ryan Steelberg Buys 15,420 Shares of Stock

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) President Ryan Steelberg acquired 15,420 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $107,631.60. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Steelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Ryan Steelberg purchased 35,367 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $241,202.94.

Veritone Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 72.24% and a negative net margin of 40.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Veritone by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

