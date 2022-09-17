Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

