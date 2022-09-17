Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 33,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 52,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 43,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

