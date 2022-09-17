Verso (VSO) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Verso (VSO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Verso has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $341,503.77 and $39,280.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00824485 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
