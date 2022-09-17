Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $12.22 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $186,186.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,034,010 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

