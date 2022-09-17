Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Trading Down 5.3 %

VRT opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 47.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 513,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 320.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,556 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,496,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 540,718 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

